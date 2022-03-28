Lapid: Negev Summit to be a regular forum, will ‘deter Iran’

'This is a new dawn. The US... will continue to strongly support a process that is transforming the region'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said at a press conference on Monday the Negev Summit of Middle Eastern foreign ministers will be a “regular forum” and that the regional unity will “deter” Iran.

"This meeting is the first of its kind and not the last. We decided to make this meeting into a dedicated forum," said Lapid, standing alongside the foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

"What we are doing here is making history, building a new regional architecture based on progress, technology, religious tolerance, security, and intelligence cooperation," Lapid said.

"This new architecture – the shared capabilities we are building – intimidates and deters our common enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Just a few years ago this gathering would have been impossible to imagine.”

"This is a new dawn. The US has and will continue to strongly support a process that is transforming the region and beyond,” he added.

Israel and Bahrain also signed a “framework agreement for cooperation,” Lapid noted, Haaretz reported.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the summit provides an opportunity to discuss issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the two-state solution, and Jerusalem.

Referring to the terror attack on Sunday in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, Morocco’s envoy said “our presence today is the best response.”

The UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed ended the press conference by saying: “Although Israel has been part of this region for a very long time, we've not known each other, so it's time to catch up, to build on a strong relationship.”