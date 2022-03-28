Jerusalem Deputy Mayor tells Blinken: 'You are not welcome'

'Your visit to Jerusalem is creating a bad feeling to most of Jerusalem residance [sic],' says King

Arieh King, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, told United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to leave the city in a tweet on Monday.

Blinken visited the city on Sunday before Israel's Negev Summit, tweeting a condemnation of the Hadera terror attack.

In his tweet, Blinken said the US “stands with our Israeli partners and sends our condolences to the families of the victims.”

King responded in his tweet, saying, "May I ask you as deputy mayor of Jerusalem, the Jewish holy capital, to leave our city? You are not welcome at all."

"Your visit to Jerusalem is creating a bad feeling to most of Jerusalem residance [sic]" he continued, his tweet containing various misspellings.

"It seem that you intend to create provocation. Please leave our Capital."

King, known for settling Jewish people in east Jerusalem, was appointed as deputy mayor in 2020.

Last year, King shouted threatening comments during a Sheikh Jarrah protest, resulting in a lawsuit against him.

“How is your ass? The bullet is still there; that’s why he’s limping,” King screamed, according to Haaretz, referring to a previous gunshot wound the Palestinian had suffered.

“Did they take it out already? It’s a pity it didn’t go in here,” he continued, pointing to his head.

When asked if he regretted his comments, King stated, “maybe it would have been better if I had not said it publicly, but I don’t apologize to anyone who wants to kill and hurt me.”