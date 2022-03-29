Israel's Bennett delays India trip after Covid infection

The three-day trip was scheduled to start on Sunday

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett put off a trip planned for later this week to India, his office said on Tuesday, after he tested positive for Covid.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled," the office said in a statement.

The three-day trip, organized after an invitation from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was scheduled to start on Sunday.

It was set to mark 30 years since the two nations established diplomatic ties.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said Bennett tested positive for Covid but was "feeling well and will continue his schedule as planned from his home."

It would have been Bennett's first official trip to India.

Modi visited Israel in 2017 and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a reciprocal visit a year later.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was scheduled to fly to India to meet his counterpart in a separate visit this week, also delayed his trip.

India has historically been a vocal supporter of the Palestinians, but grew closer ties with Israel in recent years, in part via buying military hardware from the Jewish state.

On Monday, top diplomats from Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Egypt, and the United States met at a landmark summit in southern Israel.

Palestinians say Arab states are betraying their cause by abandoning a decades-long policy of boycotting Israel until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.