Israel's Defense Minister Gantz meets with King Abdullah II in Jordan

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with King Abdullah of Jordan at the King's Palace in Amman on Tuesday, where the two discussed regional security challenges, according to a press release from Gantz's office.

At the meeting, Gantz "presented steps that Israel intends to take in order to preserve freedom of worship in Jerusalem" and the West Bank ahead of the month of Ramadan, and other steps that could be taken in order to improve the lives of Palestinians.

The defense minister “emphasized the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability and the need to fight terrorism in all its forms, specifically to act forcefully against ISIS, which has coordinated the recent attacks in Israel,” the statement read.

Gantz thanked King Abdullah for his leadership and positive influence on the region, as well as for his willingness to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Israel in all areas, the statement continued.

He also wished the King and all Jordanians a "Ramadan Kareem."

The meeting was coordinated with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, The Jerusalem Post reported, after the two fought over Gantz's desire to meet with Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper told Channel 13 News on Saturday that Gantz wanted to meet with Abbas in Ramallah, saying the event was “not diplomatic but rather security-related. (Gantz) is trying to avoid an escalation at this time."