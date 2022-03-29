Israel's Herzog to meet King Abdullah II on historic Jordan trip

The pair will discuss how to ensure regional stability during the upcoming holiday period

Israel's President Isaac Herzog is set to meet King Abdullah II on a historic official visit to Jordan on Wednesday.

During his presidential trip, Herzog will receive a royal reception from the king at his royal palace in the country’s capital city, Amman.

The pair will first engage in a private discussion before holding a bilateral meeting with the inclusion of their respective advisors, according to a press release on the upcoming visit.

Herzog’s trip, which was organized in coordination with the prime minister and foreign minister, will conclude after this meeting, and he will return to Israel afterwards.

The president’s visit aims to bolster Israel’s bilateral ties with Jordan and examine unexplored areas of opportunity between the two countries and across the region.

Additionally, the two officials will discuss a number of issues - including how to best ensure regional stability during the upcoming holiday period.

Both the Islamic holiday of Ramadan and the Jewish celebration of Passover will begin next month, and Israel’s officials are concerned about the possibility of increased violence during this time of year.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met with Jordan’s king in Amman, and emphasized “the need to fight terrorism in all its forms, specifically to act forcefully against ISIS, which has coordinated the recent attacks in Israel.”