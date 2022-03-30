Israel's FM Lapid hosts Austria's FM amid terror wave

Lapid says 'We choose peace through strength - this is the choice of the strong'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday in Jerusalem, where the pair addressed the media on the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel and the war in Ukraine.

Though Israel is currently confronting a wave of violence around the country amid the Austrian minister’s visit, Lapid called his meeting with Schallenberg “the best response for terror” as it demonstrates “peace through strength.”

“Peace and friendship are the alternative to violence and chaos. We choose peace through strength - this is the choice of the strong,” he said.

Schallenberg offered his condolences to the terror victims’ families and expressed solidarity with Israel.

“I want you and I want the people of Israel to know that Austria stands side by side with you, that Austria feels for the people in Israel,” he said.

He praised the historic Negev Summit as a positive step towards promoting regional stability in the Middle East, but warned that the security situation is also deteriorating in Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While things are hopefully moving… [in] the right direction here, we have to face the fact that war has returned to Europe,” the official said.

“History shows that wars that start in Europe sometimes have a tendency of not staying in Europe.”

Schallenberg added that “the shockwaves of what is happening in Ukraine, this attack by Russia, can be felt around the globe - and also in the Middle East,” citing the rise in oil prices and the war’s impact on global wheat supplies.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Israel for taking in refugees from Ukraine and attempting to establish dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.