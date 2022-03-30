Israel's President Herzog visits Jordan, meets King Abdullah II

Herzog's meeting comes one day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with King Abdullah

Israel's President Isaac Herzog was welcomed Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace in Jordan by King Abdullah II, just one day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the kingdom.

At the start of the session, Abdullah condemned the recent terror attacks that left 11 dead in the span of 10 days, expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

Herzog responded, “Thank you very much, Your Majesty, my good friend. Thank you for your warm hospitality and friendship and for inviting me to this unique event, which I think expresses the friendship between our peoples."

The king told Herzog that violence "in all of its forms... continues to provide a fertile ground for extremism," according to Jordanian news site Petra.

Abdullah stated that "any measures that might impede the ability of Muslims to reach al-Aqsa Mosque should be avoided" during the month of Ramadan, which Israeli officials are still debating.

Herzog's response noted that "we must move towards enabling everyone to practice their beliefs in safety, in security, in calm circumstances."

This issue was brought up during Gantz's meeting with Abdullah, Gantz presenting "steps that Israel intends to take in order to preserve freedom of worship in Jerusalem."

The king emphasized to Gantz "the need to keep the complete calm and respect the rights of Muslims to pray at al-Aqsa Mosque" in the hopes of avoiding any skirmishes that could lead to an escalation.