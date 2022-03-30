Turkish Embassy in Israel condemns Bnei Brak attack

'We fear that these attacks will push the region back into conflict'

The Turkish Embassy in Israel on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's terror attack in Bnei Brak, killing five people in the third attack in a week on Israeli soil, marking another step in warming relations between the countries.

"We are saddened that at least 5 people lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the evening of March 29 in Bnei Brak. We condemn this terrorist attack," the embassy tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509078626054164484 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We fear that these attacks, which have increased in recent days, could push the region back into conflict ahead of the month of Ramadan and the Passover holiday,” the tweet read.

Ramadan begins this Saturday in Israel and the Passover holiday for Jews on April 15.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Bnei Brak, as well as to the government and the people of Israel, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Twitter post continued.

Earlier in March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey would mark a turning point in long-strained relations between regional powers, and that Ankara was ready to cooperate in the energy sector.

Israeli security forces fear new attacks as Palestinians mark "Land Day" on Wednesday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Bnei Brak shooting in a rare statement on Tuesday evening, as Palestinians celebrated the attack by handing out sweets to residents.