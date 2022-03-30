Delegation of US mayors visiting Israel this week

Bipartisan group touring country as part of American Jewish Committee program

A bipartisan group of US mayors is in Israel this week for a tour organized by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) to strengthen the US-Israel relationship.

The visit is being run by Project Interchange, an educational institute of AJC to further enhance ties between the two countries at the municipal level.

“AJC has worked closely with mayors and municipal leaders for decades on issues of mutual concern," AJC Chief Field Operations Officer Melanie Maron Pell, who is accompanying the delegation, told Israel National News.

"As on previous mayoral visits to Israel with AJC, this group will learn about Israel, engaging in fruitful exchanges with their Israeli counterparts on approaches to common challenges."

The mayors will meet with municipal leaders in different towns and cities across Israel, discussing best practices for dealing with the Covid pandemic, as well as issues such as urban revitalization, electric buses and other smart city innovations.

They are scheduled to visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Netivot, as well as touring Israel's borders with Gaza and Lebanon.

"Our time in Israel provides American mayors the opportunity to learn about and see in person a young, complicated, and exciting country that is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who is chairing the delegation.