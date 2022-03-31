Biden offers condolences to Bennett after wave of terror attacks

Three terrorist attacks in just over a week left 11 people killed

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett early Thursday "to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," according to a White House statement.

Biden reiterated US support for Israel "in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel."

Bennett's office has not yet issued a statement on the phone conversation.

The attack on Tuesday night, which was perpetrated by a Palestinian from the West Bank who had served time in Israeli prison, left five people dead in Bnei Brak.

A shooting attack in Hadera and a stabbing attack in Beersheba, both inspired by Islamic State and carried out by Arab-Israelis, left six more dead in the week before.

The pair also discussed regional cooperation, such as the Abraham Accords and recent Negev Summit of foreign ministers, which the White House statement said improves "the lives of people across the Middle East."

The attack on Hadera took place on Sunday while Israel hosted the Negev Summit, which brought together top diplomats from the US, Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel's government is mulling what steps to take to prevent further violence as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan approaches on Saturday. Historically a time of increased violence, last year's Ramadan saw tensions between Jews and Muslims spiral into Israel's conflict with the Gaza Strip in May.