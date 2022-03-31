Israel: Turkish FM to visit in May, discuss reinstating ambassadors

Turkey and Israel have, in recent weeks, been working to mend their long-strained ties

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday that he plans to travel to Israel and the Palestinian Authority in mid-May.

Cavusoglu, while speaking to Turkish broadcaster A Haber, said he would discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart during the visit. The countries expelled ambassadors in 2018, trading barbs over the Palestinian conflict.

Israeli's Foreign Minister could not confirm the visit to The Times of Israel.

Turkey and Israel have, in recent weeks, been working to mend their long-strained ties, and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.

Turkish media on Thursday reported President Tayyip Erdogan as saying he was "very, very hopeful" for energy cooperation with Israel, and he hoped to discuss the issue with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"If we discuss this subject with Bennett after Ramadan and we take steps immediately, the process will accelerate for Israel-Turkey cooperation, east Mediterranean crude oil and natural gas," he told reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Uzbekistan, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Israel's President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey, the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008 and the first Israeli president to visit since 2003.

Erdogan said during Herzog’s visit that he believed “this historic visit will be a turning point in relations between Turkey and Israel. Strengthening relations with the State of Israel has great value for our country," according to ToI.