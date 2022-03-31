US envoy Nides: 'Israel's hands not tied' if deal with Iran signed

'Israel can do and take all the steps it needs to take to protect the country,' Ambassador Nides says

United States Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Thursday that Israel would not face any restrictions from the US if it wishes to act against Iran, regardless of whether a nuclear deal is signed between Tehran and world powers.

“The president… will do whatever he can do to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon… It’s clear we’d like to do it through a diplomatic channel,” Nides told Channel 12 news.

“The Israelis know very clearly exactly what is going on. I’m not suggesting they necessarily like it always, but there are no secrets here," he continued.

He avoided a direct question on delisting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as he also did in a Channel 13 interview.

The Israeli Channel 12 asked Nides if the US expects Israel to "sit quietly and do nothing" if an agreement is signed.

"Absolutely not. We've been very clear about that. If we have an agreement, the Israelis' hands are not tied," he insisted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509597551149948931 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Israel can do and take all the steps it needs to take to protect the country," he assured.

As for Israel's policy towards Ukraine, Nides said that "we are very comfortable with what the Israelis are doing towards Ukraine. And as for the mediating role they can play, we welcome it."

He also stressed the US support for a two-state solution, saying, “We can’t lose the vision… (though) we can’t impose anything on anyone.”