Erdogan 'strongly condemns' Palestinian terrorist attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the latest Palestinian terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians in a call with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Friday.

The Islamist leader also offered his condolences to the grieving Israeli families.

Turkey and Israel have in recent months been working to mend their long-strained ties, including Herzog's landmark trip to Turkey last month for talks with his opposite number.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said that Erdogan also stressed the importance of allowing Palestinians to enter Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, adding that he welcomed recent Israeli and Palestinian statements calling for easing tensions.