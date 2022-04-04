Israel's Health Minister visits field hospital in Ukraine

This is the first visit by an Israeli official to war-torn Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz visited the country's field hospital built in Ukraine on Monday, thanking the staff and pledging Israeli support to Ukraine.

Horowitz said his visit represents Israel's "unwavering support of Ukraine in the face of the cruel Russian invasion," according to The Jerusalem Post.

Over 2,000 people have been treated at the Kohav Meir field hospital, according to Horowitz, stating that "Israel is the only country that has created such a facility inside Ukrainian territory."

"It is our moral duty, as part of the family of democratic nations, to stand in support of Ukraine," he said in a tweet.

Horowitz is expected to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart during his visit, which was coordinated with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The field hospital was inaugurated some two weeks ago in the city of Mostyska, which sits on the Polish border.

The Health Minister thanked the staff, stating they had "done something incredible."

"You left everything to come here voluntarily and treat strangers from another country. You provided medical care at the highest level, with great expertise and professionalism in less than ideal conditions. Well done," Horowitz told the delegation, consisting of over 60 doctors and nurses from across Israel.