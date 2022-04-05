Israel ramps up efforts to woo Ukrainian Jewish refugees

'We know the benefits Israel offers new immigrants can’t always compete with those of a country like Germany'

Israel will launch a new campaign to attract Ukrainian Jewish refugees who were displaced from Russia’s invasion and relocated to countries other than Israel, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said Monday.

An organization affiliated with Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry is drawing up lists of Ukrainians eligible for aliyah - immigration to Israel - Tamano-Shata added.

The group plans to reach out to such Ukrainians personally to convince them to choose Israel over other destinations, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s government and the Jewish Agency, which facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel, are particularly concerned about the many Jewish refugees from Ukraine who are choosing to flee to Germany.

“We know the benefits Israel offers new immigrants can’t always compete with those of a country like Germany,” Tamano-Shata said.

When Moscow’s assault on Kyiv began in late February, a large share of Ukrainian refugees sought refuge in Germany, but according to Tamano-Shata, Israel has still drawn more refugees than any other country.

Since the war began, some 7,000 Ukrainian refugees either eligible for aliyah or already approved landed in Israel, the minister said, Haaretz reported.

She said that another 5,000 went to Germany, with smaller groups heading elsewhere.

A Haaretz investigation found that Jewish refugees from Ukraine were often choosing Germany over Israel due to a “built-in support system there.”

Nearly 90 percent of Germany’s quarter-million Jews are Russian speakers, and about half originate from Ukraine.

Many of those refugees also cited their reluctance to move to another war zone and said Jewish refugees are entitled to benefits in Germany.

Tamano-Shata estimated that up to 50,000 immigrants would arrive in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus by July.