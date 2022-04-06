Israel: Ukraine envoy walks out of briefing over defense minister's comments

'Listen...if you are still calling this a conflict, there is really nothing to talk about'

Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, allegedly walked out of a briefing to foreign ambassadors given by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday.

This happened after Gantz supposedly called the invasion by Russia a "conflict," as well as discussed Israel's ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

“Mr. Gantz started to talk about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and that they are talking with both Ukrainian and Russian friends or colleagues,” Korniychuk told The Times of Israel.

“Listen, if on the 42nd day of the war, with the bloodshed and massacre that Russia has been doing against innocent Ukrainian people, you are still calling this a conflict, there is really nothing to talk about,” Korniychuk continued.

Avshalom Sassoni‎‏/Flash90 Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk gives a statement to the media on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 7, 2022.

However, Gantz's spokesperson denied that he used that language. “He spoke about dialogue with both countries and about mediation efforts,” she noted, according to ToI.

According to a joint statement from Lapid and Gantz, “Lapid provided the ambassadors with information about the humanitarian aid that Israel is providing to Ukraine and reiterated Israel’s condemnation of the Russian invasion and war crimes.” However, both offices declined to provide the full text of their remarks.

Korniychuk also told ToI that Gantz refused to meet with a Ukrainian delegation that visited Israel, saying, "He says he has no time to meet."