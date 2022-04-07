Sharansky: Israel’s PM ‘afraid to call out Putin' on ‘war crimes’

Sharansky says Bennett 'is afraid to call out Putin, who is behind these crimes, by name'

Natan Sharansky, ex-chairman of the Jewish Agency, said Wednesday that Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fears criticizing Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

“No doubt it’s war crimes, crimes against Ukraine, crimes against the free world, and we have to condemn it in the strongest words to fight against it,” Sharansky said, according to Haaretz.

Although Foreign Minister Yair Lapid referred to Russia on Sunday while condemning the attack on Bucha, Bennett is taking a more hesitant approach towards Moscow on the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Israel’s premier denounced the killings in Bucha, but notably avoided mentioning Russia by name - possibly to avoid damaging bilateral relations.

“Israel is mumbling [when faced with] such a clear moral situation of a fight of good against evil, and tries to be on good terms with all sides,” Sharansky explained, adding that “our prime minister is afraid to call out Putin, who is behind these crimes, by name.”

The former Jewish Agency chairman warned that unless Israel voices direct opposition to Russia’s leadership over these reported atrocities, its place among Western nations will be compromised.

“Israel is not taking a very clear moral stance, and we will be paying a price for this with our standing in the free world for years to come,” Sharansky said, Haaretz reported.