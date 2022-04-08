Israel rejects US proposal for Palestinian meeting

The proposal is part of Washington's efforts to shore up the West Bank's Palestinian Authority

Israel rejected a proposal by the United States to host a meeting with Israeli and Palestinian national security advisors at the White House.

The proposed forum would have focused on economic and security coordination between Israel and Palestinians, Haaretz reported.

In light of the economic crisis in the West Bank and amid growing Israeli-Palestinian tensions, the proposal was part of Washington’s efforts to shore up the Palestinian Authority.

The meeting was to be hosted by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, while the head of National Security Council Eyal Hulata was to represent Israel.

It was unclear who would have participated from the Palestinian side.

The heads of the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence services - Abbas Kamel and Ahmad Husni - were meant to take part as well, Walla! News reported.

However, Israel recently informed the US administration that it would not attend.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz usually takes the lead in contact with the Palestinian leadership, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refuses to engage in diplomatic talks with Palestinians.

According to Walla! News, the idea of holding the proposed meeting at the level of national security advisors rather than more senior officials was meant to let Bennett claim it wasn’t a diplomatic forum.

In recent weeks, senior Israeli officials stressed that the government will continue to refuse diplomatic talks with the Palestinian side, Haaretz reported, due to too many divisions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Instead, the government will focus on economic and security issues.