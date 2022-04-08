Bahrain, Turkey, UAE condemn Tel Aviv attack

All brand shooting as 'terrorist attack'

Bahrain on Friday condemned the attack that took place in Tel Aviv on Thursday, describing it as a "terrorist operation" and offering condolences to the families of the victims and the Israeli government.

"We reiterate the Kingdom of Bahrain's position that opposes all forms of terrorism and violence no matter the motives and the justifications", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Later, the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Israel tweeted its condemnation of the attack, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Similarly, the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv condemned the attack on Twitter.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place on the night of 7 April in Tel Aviv. We are concerned about the recent increase in such attacks,” the embassy tweeted.