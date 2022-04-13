Turkey: Israel ties depend on Palestinian rights

'We are seeking to establish a sustainable relationship,' says the Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Ankara is seeking a "sustainable relationship" with Israel, but that the relationship depends on the Jewish state's policies towards the Palestinians.

“We are seeking to establish a sustainable relationship,” Cavusoglu said, according to The Times of Israel. “Since 1949, our relations have had its ups and downs. I can tell you that those were due to the violations of Palestinian rights and not due to the problems in our bilateral relations.”

“We expect from the Israeli side to respect the international law on the Palestinian issue for a sustainable relationship,” he stressed, while speaking to journalists in Ankara.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018, with relations remaining tense since then. However, Ankara has taken steps to mend ties.

Turkey has reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, condemning Israel's policy toward Palestinians. Israel, in return, has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Hamas group which controls Gaza.

Cavusoglu said that the two countries share common interests and that Ankara is “ready to develop bilateral cooperation and regional dialogue through a positive agenda," ToI reported.

The foreign minister noted Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit in March and the phone call between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in November, calling it "new momentum in our relation."

Cavusoglu is expected to visit Israel next month.

“President Erdogan reiterated our support for a two-state solution,” said Cavusoglu. “He expressed our expectations on Palestine during President Herzog’s visit.”