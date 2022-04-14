Israel's president praises month of Ramadan at annual Iftar dinner

'The month of Ramadan is a month of humility and piety, moderation, compassion and charity'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's annual Iftar dinner, the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal, was attended by around 200 guests at his official residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The guests included Arab Israeli officials, religious leaders and members of the security forces.

A few foreign diplomats also attended the event at the President's Residence in the capital.

Herzog quoted the Koran, praised the month of Ramadan and stressed the need for tolerance.

"The month of Ramadan, the most beautiful and moving month of the Hijri calendar, reveals another aspect of the beautiful face of the Islamic spirit. It is a month of humility and piety, moderation, compassion and charity, faith in God, family and community,” Herzog said.

“Even as a non-Muslim, I feel a deep sense of identification and connection with the special spirit of this month, which we mark here tonight,” he added.

Herzog said tolerance would be a constant theme throughout his tenure as president, as he has already traveled to Arab localities across the country on several occasions, supporting public works projects or taking part in commemorations.

The president also referred to the current wave of terrorism in Israel, emphasizing that "when murders and acts of violence are committed in the name of Islam, we must not remain silent."