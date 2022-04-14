US VP Harris condemns terror attacks in Passover call with Herzog

Harris 'reiterated that the bond between the United States and Israel is unshakeable'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris called President Isaac Herzog on Thursday to condemn the recent terror attacks in Israel and to send her holiday greetings ahead of the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Harris told Herzog on behalf of President Joe Biden that both she and the US leader denounce the recent wave of terror attacks throughout the country.

She relayed the commander-in-chief’s condolences, along with her own, to the families of the victims.

During their conversation, the vice president also “underscored that US support for Israel’s security and self-defense is unwavering,” according to a White House readout of the call.

She additionally “reiterated that the bond between the United States and Israel is unshakeable and that we will continue to stay in close touch on these and other issues affecting Israel’s security and the stability of the region.”

Harris voiced her approval of Israel’s efforts to counter terrorism in the country and its actions during the holy month of Ramadan, an Israeli press release on the call said.

Additionally, she revealed that the US Vice President’s Residence will - in a historic first - host a traditional holiday Seder night this Passover.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, and he is also the first Jewish spouse of any US vice president in the history of the country.

Last year, the pair celebrated Hanukkah together, and Emhoff posted a photo on Twitter of the two lighting candles while sending holiday greetings to Jews who were also celebrating the Festival of Lights.