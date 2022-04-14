Envoy Noa Tishby speaks on fighting antisemitism, anti-Israel speech

Tishby says that 'Unfortunately, anti-Israel rhetoric is what’s cool in Hollywood at the moment'

Noa Tishby, an Israeli actress and activist, spoke with i24NEWS on the challenges she expects to face in her new role as the Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel.

Tishby was appointed to the position on Monday by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“I was joking when this position came along that this is going to be a job that nobody will ever be successful at - because, obviously, antisemitism is the oldest form of discrimination and hate that is still being practiced today,” the envoy told i24NEWS.

Tishby said that while acting in the role, she will focus on combating the spread of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments at college campuses while standing against organized efforts to target the country.

“We need to combat this - but we need to understand as a community that this is not happening by accident, this… happened by design,” Tishby told i24NEWS.

“We’re dealing with an actual enemy here.”

She added that the anti-Israel speech she works to fight originates on both ends of the political spectrum from right-wing and left-wing sources.

“I think what’s happening, in terms of the progressive [side], is that there are a lot of influencers and celebrities that have lent their hands to anti-Israel rhetoric,” the activist told i24NEWS.

Tishby said that these notable figures - whether knowingly or unknowingly - are being used as “pawns in this war” with their comments on Israel.

“Unfortunately, anti-Israel rhetoric is what’s cool in Hollywood at the moment, and we have to work against this.”