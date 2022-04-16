Arab leaders condemn Temple Mount violence

'Muslims have the exclusive right to al-Aqsa. The daily invasions are an aggression against that right'

Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas said Friday that he informed coalition members of Israel's government that the violent clashes on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount were a “red line.”

“The continued harm to al-Aqsa is a red line for us, including in the context of coalition stability,” Abbas told Radio Al-Shams.

His comments came as clashes broke out between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at the Temple Mount on Friday morning – the second Friday of Ramadan.

Over 150 Palestinians were wounded, three Israeli police officers were hurt, and Israeli security forces detained over 400 people, Kan public broadcaster reported.

Ra’am – Israel’s Arab political party and part of the government coalition – condemned the police response at the holy site, saying there is “no place for political considerations” at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Muslims have the exclusive right to the al-Aqsa Mosque. The daily invasions are an aggression against that exclusive right,” Ra’am added, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

In a statement addressed to Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Ra’am member Mazen Ghnaim said, “A government that acts this way… has no right to exist."

In Gaza, Hamas rulers also condemned Friday’s incidents, saying Israel would beat the consequences of its “brutal assaults,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned that a confrontation with Israel will be “sooner and harder.”

The West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) said Israel’s government was directly responsible for the “heinous crimes” committed by Israeli police, according to ToI.

“The storming of al-Aqsa… is tantamount to declaring war on our Palestinian people,” said PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh, WAFA news agency reported.

Jordan referred to the clashes as an Israeli “invasion” of the Temple Mount and warned of the “danger of this grave escalation.”