Bahrain, UAE condemn Israel's 'storming of al-Aqsa Mosque'

Statement calls to calm tensions

United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's foreign ministries on Saturday condemned Israeli police for Friday's clashes with rioters at Jerusalem's flashpoint Temple Mount site, which they described as a "storming" of the Islamic shrine.

On Saturday Israeli police said hundreds of Palestinians coming from Ramadan morning prayers hurled firecrackers and stones at Israeli forces and toward the nearby Jewish prayer area of the Western Wall, considered Judaism's holiest site.

It said police then entered the Al-Aqsa compound to "disperse and push back (the crowd and) enable the rest of the worshippers to leave the place safely," adding that three officers were injured in the clashes.

“The UAE strongly condemned today Israeli forces’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians,” the Gulf state’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, calling for “self-restraint and protection for worshipers.”

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "the Israeli police’s storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, and the resulting acts of violence, and the arrest of hundreds of worshipers, which serves as a provocation to Muslims, especially in the holy month of Ramadhan," the Bahraini statement read, underscoring "the need to refrain from any provocative measures that would fuel violence, religious hatred, extremism and instability."

Both Gulf kingdoms enjoy friendly ties with Israel after signing on to the historic Abraham Accords in late 2020.

Bahrain's statement urged the international community to "assume its responsibilities in calming the situation and bolstering the prospects of a just and peaceful settlement based on the principle of the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative."

On Friday, Turkey issued a similar condemnation.