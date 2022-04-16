After Israel slams 'killing of innocent civilians'

Russia condemned Israel on Friday over "anti-Russian" rhetoric from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who defended his country's vote to suspend Moscow from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

"We have taken note of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s aggressive statement," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The Israeli Foreign Minister’s statements evoke regret and rejection."

"There was a poorly camouflaged attempt to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine to distract the international community's attention from one of the oldest unsettled conflicts - the Palestine-Israeli one."

The UN General Assembly voted in favor of suspending Russia from the Council over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine; a particular trigger was the emergence of the grizzly images of executed civilians in the wake of Russia's retreat from areas surrounding the Ukrainian capital.

Israel voted for the proposal, in what was Jerusalem's most significant public step against Russia since the war began, alongside the support for the General Assembly's earlier condemnation of Russia.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry cited Russia's "unjustified invasion" of Ukraine and the "killing of innocent civilians."