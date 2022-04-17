US VP Kamala Harris serves West Bank wine for Passover seder

'The wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy'

US Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Passover seder at the Vice President's Residence in Washington, DC on Friday with wine from a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

A bottle from the Psagot Winery located just north of Jerusalem in the Binyamin region was spotted in a picture posted to Twitter by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

In response to the revelation, Herbie Ziskend, senior advisor for communications to the vice president, posted to Twitter on Sunday that "the wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy."

The administration of US President Joe Biden is critical of Jewish communities across the Green Line.

In October, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing in response to Israeli plans for advancing Jewish settlement construction that "we strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution."

The Biden administration's stance is in contrast to that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose administration declared in 2019 that it did not consider Israeli settlements illegal under international law.

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who served under Trump, visited the winery in October, saying that Israel is not an apartheid state.

“We recognized that this is not an occupied nation, this is not an apartheid country," Pompeo stated. "It is a democracy where faiths can be practiced from all of the Abrahamic traditions."