Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of ‘dividing’ Temple Mount

Palestinian officials believe that Israel wants to divide the Temple Mount into a mosque and synagogue

The West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) warned Israel against “dividing” the al-Aqsa Mosque compound – Temple Mount – between Muslims and Jews.

Palestinian officials believe that Israel wants to divide the Temple Mount in the same way that the Cave of Patriarchs in the southern West Bank city of Hebron is separated into both a mosque and a synagogue, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The warning came in response to earlier remarks by Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who called for the freedom of Jews, Muslims, and Christians to celebrate their holidays in Jerusalem.

Sunday marked the first time in over three decades that the Jewish holiday of Passover, Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and Christian holiday of Easter fell on the same date.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas “warned of the danger of the repeated attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque” in a phone call with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Wafa news agency reported.

Erdogan told Abbas that he condemned Israeli “intervention on worshippers” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and threats to its “status or spirit.”

"Turkey always stands with Palestine," he added.

Abbas told Erdogan that Israel’s “violations cannot be tolerated” and called on the international community to intervene.

The PA’s presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh echoed the officials’ comments, saying that Bennett’s statements were “an attempt to legitimize the temporal and spatial division of al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Palestinians, Abu Rudeineh said, will not accept the division of al-Aqsa, “which belongs only to Muslims.”