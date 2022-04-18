UAE planes to fly in Israel's Independence Day air parade for first time

Captain Bar congratulates 'pilots of the Gulf countries who will participate in our peace flight'

Aircraft from the United Arab Emirates will take part in the air parade in Israel for the first time on May 5 as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, according to an initiative by the Israel Airline Pilots Association (ISRALPA).

All Israeli airlines, as well as two Emirati airlines will take part in the exhibition — Etihad and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Ynet reported.

The civil air parade will start shortly after Israeli Air Force activities conclude, at 12:45 p.m., and will skirt the coasts of the country from north to south from Acre to Ashdod and return flying over another section from west to east in the Netanya region.

The flight will take place at a very low altitude — 1,000 feet — which will allow spectators to observe the planes until the end of the show at 1:20 p.m.

The association's president, Captain Meidan Bar, wholeheartedly congratulated the pilots from the Gulf countries "who will be participating in our peace flight for continued and even increased cooperation between us."

The aerial parade "unequivocally indicates the strength of Israeli civil aviation,” he also noted, recalling that “companies that have had to face the challenges of the coronavirus epidemic over the past two years have regained their full activity — and more."

“The variety of participating planes indicates the centrality of Israeli aviation in the world and the enormous potential inherent in it. Happy Independence Day!” he stressed.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the newest aircraft of the EL AL company; the Airbus A-320 of the Israir company; the Embraer E-195 of Arkia; the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet freighter of Cal Cargo; the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's Airbus A-321neo and the Etihad Airways' Airbus A-350 — one of the world's newest aircraft — will be featured.