Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem unrest

Jordan also plans to host a meeting of Arab League ministers to discuss 'Israeli escalation'

Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's ambassador to Amman on Monday, after days of clashes in Jerusalem's Old City.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told lawmakers that the Israeli diplomatic official, Sami Abu Janeb, is expected at the Foreign Ministry.

Safadi also said that the country plans to host a meeting of Arab League ministers on Thursday to discuss "Israeli escalation," according to Haaretz.

Jordan, serving as custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, referred on Saturday to the Temple Mount clashes as an Israeli “invasion” and warned of the “danger of this grave escalation.”

Jewish people are allowed to visit the Temple Mount; however, they can not pray or perform religious rituals there.

Jordan's king on Sunday urged Israel to "cease illegal provocative measures" on the Temple Mount, Haaretz reported.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II stresses the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the royal court quoted the king in a statement.

The king "directs the government to continue regional and international efforts to stop Israeli escalation and lobby for an international position that exerts pressure on Israel," the statement continued.

Roughly 400 were arrested on Friday for "rioting and disturbing public order" on the Temple Mount, and 150 Palestinians were injured.