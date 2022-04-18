UN Security Council to meet over Jerusalem unrest - diplomatic sources

China, France, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Ireland proposed the council meeting

The United Nations Security Council will reportedly meet on Tuesday over the recent unrest in Jerusalem, according to diplomatic sources.

The decision to convene was determined after China, France, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Ireland proposed that the body meet to discuss the recent violence in the Old City - where around 170 people were wounded in clashes over the weekend.

Tensions at a Jerusalem holy site - known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound - spilled over into clashes between police and demonstrators after “dozens of masked men” entered the area, according to Israel Police.

The men then threw stones at the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, and set off fireworks, sparking violence and unrest.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515700061027680258 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The incident, which occurred amid high tensions during converging celebrations of Passover and Ramadan, also followed a series of deadly terror attacks in Israel.

After the holy site clashes, Israel bolstered its security presence there, deploying about 2,500 police officers to the area on Monday.

News of the UN meeting arrived after a number of other nations voiced their concern over the violence in the Old City.

Jordan, which serves as the custodian of holy places in east Jerusalem, urged Israel on Sunday to "stop all illegal and provocative measures" that drive "further aggravation."