Jordan praises Palestinian Temple Mount rioters

Government insiders say Amman's conduct only further stokes tensions in Jerusalem

The Jordanian foreign minister strongly criticized Israel on Monday over the ongoing clashes on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem between Israeli security forces and Muslim worshippers.

Addressing a session of the Jordanian parliament, Ayman Safadi said he "salutes every Palestinian and member of the Waqf (the Jordanian-backed organization that oversees the holy site) in Jerusalem who throws stones at Zionists to defend against the Israeli occupation."

Earlier in the day, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to the kingdom to rebuke him over the entry of Israeli security forces into the Al-Aqsa compound on Sunday to allow Jewish visitors to visit the site.

Safadi's office said he would present Deputy Ambassador Sami Abu Janeb with a letter demanding that Israel immediately cease all "violations" at the mosque.

Safadi intends to convene a meeting in the coming days to be attended by representatives of Arab League members, namely Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia and Algeria, to an emergency discussion regarding the situation in Jerusalem and Israel's "aggression."

Following Abu Janeb's summons, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday held an assessment of the situation at his office with diplomatic officials on possible actions to be taken in response, which would include "tough measures," according to the Ynet news site.

Sources quoted by Ynet said Safadi's conduct only further stoked tensions in Jerusalem, saying it put "lives at risk."

"Instead of stoking tensions, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry is expected to calm things down and honor the sanctity of all holidays," the sources said. "It is unfortunate that Jordanians choose to look only at Israel and not condemn the conduct of the rioters."