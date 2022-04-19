Report: US Ambassador to Israel held talks with Netanyahu

Nides also reportedly met with Shas MK Aryeh Deri

United States Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides reportedly held informal meetings with the head of Israel's opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a Walla report on Tuesday.

Nides also reportedly met with Shas MK Aryeh Deri, who resigned from Israel’s parliament (Knesset) in December in a plea deal due to corruption charges.

This is the second meeting between the former prime minister and Nides, held at the Dan Caesarea Resort. However, unlike the first meeting in December 2021, this meeting was not followed by a press statement, and no photos were taken.

Since becoming opposition leader, Netanyahu has had almost no meetings with representatives of US President Joe Biden's government, bar Nides. Likewise, when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited in February, she did not meet with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's office and the US Embassy in Israel refused to comment to Walla regarding the report.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has been critical of Washington's intention to re-sign the nuclear deal with Iran, speaking with Fox News last month to denounce the deal.

The alleged talks come amid a coalition crisis following Idit Silman's resignation. Silman has called for the formation of an alternate government led by the Likud head.

The crisis intensified Sunday when the Islamist Ra'am party froze its participation in the coalition, protesting ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount.