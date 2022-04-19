Kremlin: Custody of Jerusalem church 'top of agenda' for Russia

'We expect the Israeli leadership to assist us in order to complete the process as is necessary'

The transfer of property of a church in Jerusalem's Old City to the hands of Moscow is at the top of the Israeli-Russian diplomatic agenda, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

“The topic of Alexander’s Courtyard has long been at the top of the agenda of Russian-Israeli relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to The Times of Israel.

This comes a day after reports that Putin sent a letter to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asking that the property be handed over.

“We expect the Israeli leadership to assist us in order to complete the process as is necessary,” Peskov added.

Israeli sources told Haaretz that Israel was handling the matter, however, they did not elaborate further.

The church is located in Jerusalem’s Old City and is considered one of the most important Russian sites in the region. It was supposed to be handed over to Russia as part of a deal two years ago in exchange for the release of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, who was detained on drug charges.

However, last month, Jerusalem’s District Court halted the registration process, saying it should only be done under the supervision of the Israeli government.