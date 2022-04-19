Israel pressuring Biden over IRGC terror listing

Iran's 'demand regarding the Revolutionary Guards was one demand too many'

Israel is reportedly preparing for significant developments this week on the nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers, including a decision by US President Joe Biden over Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terror group.

Last month, the Axios site reported that the United States briefly considered removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terrorism blacklist.

However, The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Biden is willing to refuse the request, made by Iran as a condition to renew the JCPOA nuclear deal.

The IRGC, a hardline military organization with close ties to Iran's supreme leader and seen as Tehran's expeditionary force, was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2019 by the Trump administration.

According to Haaretz, Biden is expected to announce in the coming days his decision on whether to leave the IRGC on the terror list or grant Tehran’s request.

Through an intensive campaign in the US by Israel in recent weeks, White House officials have signaled that they would side with the Jewish state and back the IRGC’s continued designation as a terror group.

A feeling unmatched among State Department staff, though, who Israeli officials said could influence Biden’s announcement.

“Their demand regarding the Revolutionary Guards was one demand too many,” an Israeli official told Haaretz.

“Until there is a clear statement, it’s impossible to know what the president’s final decision will be.”