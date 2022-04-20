UAE airlines cancel participation in Israel flyover event

The two UAE airlines were originally set to fly over Israel on May 5 of this year

The Israeli Pilots' Association (ISRALPA) announced on Tuesday that two United Arab Emirates airlines - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways - will not be participating in Israel's Independence Day flyover event this year.

The two UAE airlines were originally set to fly over Israel on May 5 of this year in a historic first to commemorate the nation’s 74th Independence Day celebration.

The announcement arrives as holy site clashes in Jerusalem place strain on Israel’s relationships with its neighbors in the region - on Tuesday, Abu Dhabi summoned Israel’s ambassador over recent violence at the Temple Mount compound.

ISRALPA released a statement on Twitter explaining that it received a notice from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on the flyover cancellation shortly after news broke on the summons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516444319426785288 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day, the organization also announced that Etihad would not take part in the event.

When it was first announced earlier in the week, the air parade was welcomed by supporters as another display of Israel-UAE unity brought by the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Since the US-brokered normalization agreement, both countries have embarked on a series of cooperative initiatives together, but the recent envoy summons and flyover cancellation indicates some potential turbulence in bilateral ties.