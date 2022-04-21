Turkish foreign minister to visit Israel in May

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss appointment of ambassadors with Yair Lapid during trip

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that he will visit Israel on May 24, accompanied by Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez.

Çavuşoğlu told CNN Turk that he will discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, during the visit.

The minister will also visit the Palestinian Authority.

The announcement comes amid warming relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.

Lapid spoke on the phone with Çavuşoğlu in January, marking the first public phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Israel and Turkey in 13 years.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March became the first Israeli leader since 2008 to visit Turkey, where he was greeted with an honor guard by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The renewal of relations between Israel and Turkey has been tested in recent days due to the violence on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, although Erdoğan indicated that ties with Israel would continue.

"Turkey will maintain its ties with Israel despite the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque because strong relations with Israel are key to defending Palestinian rights," Erdoğan said.

"Israel is an important player in the region that cannot be ignored."