Lapid speaks with Emirati counterpart amid Temple Mount riots

Foreign ministers discuss violence in Jerusalem, agree to continue working together to promote peace

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Wednesday night with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, amid ongoing riots at Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

According to the readout of the call provided by Israel's Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats discussed the violence in Jerusalem, with Sheikh Abdullah expressing appreciation for Israeli efforts to calm the situation and vocalizing his understanding of the difficulties that Israel is facing on the ground.

The ministers also talked about how anti-Israeli news distributed in the Arab world contributes to the tensions and "agreed to continue working together to promote religious tolerance and peace between Israelis and Arabs in the Middle East."

Relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have blossomed since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 that normalized relations.

However, the ties have been tested in recent days due to the Palestinian rioting on the Temple Mount and the response by Israeli security forces.

Israel's envoy to the UAE was summoned on Tuesday following violent clashes that broke out on the Temple Mount and the Gulf state canceled its participation in an Israeli Independence Day flyover.