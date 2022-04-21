Bennett accuses Amanpour of misleading viewers in tense interview

'There you go again, starting the story in the middle'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday accused CNN's Christiane Amanpour of not giving viewers a complete picture of the ongoing riots at Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

During the tense interview, Amanpour asked Bennett why Israeli security forces sometimes enter the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“There you go again, starting the story in the middle,” Bennett fired back.

The premier noted that Israeli police entered the Al Aqsa Mosque only after rocks were thrown at officers from inside the building and to restore order to the holy site for the thousands of peaceful Muslim worshippers.

“My responsibility as prime minister of Israel is to provide freedom of prayer for everyone in Jerusalem, including Muslims, which is why I had to send in policemen to remove the rioters and it worked,” he said.

“When faced with violence you have to act tough,” he added.

Watch the full interview: