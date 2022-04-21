Morocco summons Israel's chargé d'affairs over Temple Mount clashes

'The chargé d'affairs of Israel's liaison office in Rabat was summoned,' a statement says

Morocco summoned Israel's chargé d'affairs on Thursday over the clashes taking place in Jerusalem's Old City, according to a statement from Morocco's Foreign Ministry.

"The chargé d'affairs of Israel's liaison office in Rabat was summoned to be informed of the condemnation of the attacks against the worshipers at the Al-Aqsa mosque and the attack on the sanctity of the mosque," the statement said.

This comes after a renewed bout of clashes in the compound as tensions swell in the area.

On Monday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's ambassador to Amman over the clashes. Jordan, serving as custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, referred on Saturday to the Temple Mount clashes as an Israeli “invasion” and warned of the “danger of this grave escalation.”

Shortly after, Israel's envoy to the United Arab Emirates was summoned. The UAE also announced it would not participate in Israel's Independence Day parade, seemingly in protest.

Clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police on Jerusalem's Temple Mount resumed on Thursday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

Video footage showed security forces entering the compound and using riot dispersal means.

The Arab League on Thursday called on Israel to end Jewish prayers inside the Al-Aqsa compound, warning it was a flagrant insult to Muslim feelings that could trigger wider conflict.