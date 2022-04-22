UN 'deeply concerned' by violence in Israel

'The use of force by Israeli police resulting in widespread injuries... must be impartially investigated'

The United Nations voiced deep concern at the worsening violence between Israel and the Palestinians, as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel over the past month," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Friday's clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the al-Aqsa compound came after a month of deadly violence, as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Heightened tensions sparked international fears of a major escalation, a year after similar unrest led to an 11-day war.

"The use of force by Israeli police resulting in widespread injuries among worshippers and staff in and around the al-Aqsa mosque compound must be promptly, impartially, independently, and transparently investigated," Shamdasani said.

"Those responsible for any violations should be held to account, and policies and procedures on the use of force reviewed with a view to avoid any further violations."

She added that the conduct of Israeli security forces on April 15 – when over 150 Palestinians were wounded and hundreds more detained – "raises serious concerns that the use of force was widespread, unnecessary and indiscriminate.”

Call for calm

Noting how the tensions in Jerusalem impacted other areas, the spokeswoman said Israel's intensified military operations in the West Bank, especially in Jenin, and the use of firearms by Palestinian militants, "place Palestinian residents at high risk.”

She said the office of UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was calling for calm and urged investigations where people were killed or wounded.