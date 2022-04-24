German official to participate in Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day

'This is another important expression of the special connection that exists between Israel and Germany'

In a historic first, the speaker of Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of the country's legislative body, will participate in Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies at Israel’s parliament this year.

Bundestag President Baerbel Bas, a politician with Germany’s Social Democratic Party, accepted an invitation to attend the event, according to a government press release.

She will also participate in some ceremonies as a guest speaker, becoming the first senior-level German official to take part in the Israeli parliament’s commemoration.

Mickey Levy, the speaker for Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, expressed his gratitude to Bas for her acceptance, and praised the announcement as an “important” demonstration of the special relationship shared by Israel and Germany.

“This is another important expression of the special connection that exists between Israel and Germany and of the historical responsibility for the Holocaust crimes that Germany has taken on,” the official said.

He anticipated that the trip will also help bolster parliamentary ties between the two nations.

“I have no doubt that this exciting visit will also help strengthen the connection and parliamentary work between the Knesset and the Bundestag,” Levy said.

During the commemorative event, officials will deliver speeches and light memorial candles to honor the victims of the Holocaust alongside survivors of the Nazi genocide.