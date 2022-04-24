Israel 'committed' to status quo on Temple Mount - Yair Lapid

Prayer gathering of more than 16,000 Palestinian worshipers on esplanade passed without incident Saturday

Israel "will not change" the status quo on the Temple Mount, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

"Muslims pray on the Temple Mount, non-Muslims can only visit. There is no change, and there will be no change," Israel's top diplomat told foreign media after days of violence on the site in Jerusalem's Old City.

For more than ten days, violent clashes have been taking place in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The clashes come amid a wave of deadly violence, raising fears of a wider conflict.

On Wednesday and Thursday, rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed in Israeli territory without causing casualties. The launches provoked reprisals from Israel.

But after similar attacks launched from Gaza on Friday night and Saturday morning, Israel decided not to launch counterattacks and announced that it would close its only border with the enclave on Sunday.

The clashes at the holy site left a total of more than 250 wounded and Israeli authorities who control access to the esplanade closed the crossing points this weekend which allow Palestinians from the West Bank to enter Jerusalem.

Saturday, a prayer bringing together more than 16,000 Palestinian worshipers in the compound took place without incident, according to the authorities.

The presence of Jews on the Temple Mount during Ramadan and the intervention of police forces were perceived by Palestinians as "provocation."

The Temple Mount is Judaism's holiest site, the site of the biblical temples. Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was built atop the mount, is the third most sacred site in Islam.

Jewish people are allowed to visit the site; however, they are not allowed to pray or perform religious rituals there.