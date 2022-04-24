Israel's UN envoy to address Security Council on Temple Mount riots

Gilad Erdan demands that the international body condemns Palestinian incitement

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan is scheduled to address the Security Council on Monday about the tensions on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Over the weekend, Erdan sent a letter to the president of the Security Council, UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward.

In the letter, Gilad blamed Palestinian extremists for the violence at the holy site in Jerusalem's Old City and urged the international body to condemn Palestinian incitement and to support Israel's efforts to ensure freedom of worship for all people.

An identical letter was also sent to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"During these special times, when the three monotheistic religions celebrate their holidays, it is deeply disturbing to watch as Palestinian extremists hijack these celebrations, and turn them violent, risking civilian lives as well as further escalation," the letter stated.

"These recent violent provocations are the direct result of weeks of incitement by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority leading up to the holidays."

Monday's meeting will be held to discuss the situation in Jerusalem as part of the UN Security Council's quarterly open debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prior to Monday's remarks, Erdan requested that the UN show Security Council members videos from the Temple Mount showing the Palestinian instigation and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque to counter what Israel claims are lies spread about Israeli actions.