Biden to make first visit to Israel as president 'in the coming months'

Biden accepts the invitation to visit the Jewish state in a call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

US President Joe Biden intends to make his first visit as the American leader to Israel "in the coming months" after accepting an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Sunday phone call.

The two leaders talked about shared regional and global security challenges, according to a readout of the call provided by the White House.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518282081389924352 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the call, Bennett informed Biden "of Israel's efforts to end the escalation of violence in Jerusalem," a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The president and the prime minister also discussed the Iranian question, and in particular Tehran's request to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards from the list of American terrorist organizations," the statement said.

"I am sure that President Biden, a true friend of Israel, concerned about its security, will not be able to remove the Revolutionary Guards from the list of terrorist organizations," Bennett said, according to the statement.

Israel clarified its position on the issue and insisted that the Revolutionary Guards represent "the largest terrorist organization in the world."

During the interview, Biden also "accepted the Prime Minister's invitation and announced that he intended to visit Israel in the coming months," the statement said.

The White House version of the call also noted that the president welcomes the visit of Bennett's national security adviser, Dr. Eyal Hulata, to Washington this week.