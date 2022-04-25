US invites Israel to emergency summit over aid for Ukraine

The summit – to which 40 countries were invited – will take place in Germany this week

Israel was officially invited by the United States to take part in an emergency summit to discuss increasing the international community’s security assistance to Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is organizing the meeting to be held in Germany this week, sent the invitation to Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Haaretz reported.

Gantz might not be able to attend the summit – to which 40 countries were invited – due to conflicting events for Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.

Another senior Defense Ministry or Israel Defense Forces official could take his place, although it is undecided who will head the Israeli delegation, according to Haaretz.

Austin visited Kyiv, along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky over his call for more powerful weapons from other governments.

In recent months, Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian figures criticized Israel for not providing defensive aid to help Ukraine repel Moscow’s assault.

In a Zoom address to Israel’s parliament last month, Zelensky said: “We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business.”

“What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? Indifference kills. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad," he added.

Last week, Gantz announced that Israel would send Ukraine protective gear for emergency and rescue organizations, but is still refraining from providing assault weaponry.