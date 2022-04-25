Israel: DM Gantz lauds Abraham Accords at Iftar meal with envoys

'Israel values freedom of worship and we will do everything in our capacity to enable it'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted an Iftar feast on Monday night with diplomatic envoys from the various countries neighboring the Jewish state - including ambassadors from the “Abraham Accords” states.

Iftar is an evening meal which Muslims observing Ramadan eat to break their daily fast during the holy month.

While speaking at the celebratory dinner, Gantz praised the Abraham Accords for their role in bringing greater stability to the region.

The event took place amid mounting tensions between Israel and nearby states - clashes in Jerusalem are creating friction in regional relationships as leaders of neighboring countries express concern on the recent violence at the al-Aqsa mosque compound.

During the Iftar meal, Gantz told the envoys that he is speaking with a number of nations on Israel’s efforts to preserve religious freedom in the country.

“Israel values freedom of worship and we will do everything in our capacity to enable it, while an extremist group - the minority - aims to harm it,” the defense minister said.

“It is important for us that this message is brought to the leaders of your countries. You are aware of the reality on the ground and it is important to reflect it to the leaders of your countries."

Gantz also spoke on the security challenges posed by Iran, and said that the Islamic Republic is a “global and regional threat first and foremost” before it is a threat to Israel.

“Iran sponsors terror around the world, and the possibility of a nuclear Iran threatens us all,” the official added.