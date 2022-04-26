Israel rejects Russian, Belarusian asylum seekers despite treaty

'After the war in Ukraine began… the regime became even more violent toward protesters'

Thousands of asylum seekers from Russia and Belarus are being turned away from refuge in Israel, despite being party to a refugee treaty signed to protect displaced Europeans after WWII, according to Israeli media.

Russian and Belarusian asylum seekers – from before and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – include anti-regime protestors who fear being arrested and tortured if forced to return to their homelands, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

One of those refugees is Dmitry (alias), a Belarusian who left his home and family for Israel after participating in protests against Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko.

“After the war in Ukraine began… the regime became even more violent toward protesters,” said an associate of Dmitry.

Dmitry’s wife and children, though, were later refused asylum in Israel and deported. According to ToI, Dmitry will soon leave the Jewish state to seek refuge with his family elsewhere.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518152810927435779 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Israel has signed the international Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees (CRSR) but ignores it,” said attorney Yeshayahu Rotenstreich, who represents immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from post-Soviet states.

The CRSR – originally created to protect European refugees after WWII – sets out the rights of individuals who are designated as refugees and the responsibilities of nations that grant asylum.

Israel, along with 145 other nations, is a party to the 1951 treaty.

Rotenstreich said that the state employs an effective strategy for ignoring asylum seekers, though: letting them wait for their requests to be examined before eventually rejecting them.

“They consistently reject requests, again and again,” he said, ToI reported.

“Russia and Belarus are controlled by murderers and mobsters in suits. Thousands… have participated in anti-regime protests before escaping to Israel. Most have been refused and deported.”