Bundestag president arrives in Israel ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day

'The lessons of the Holocaust require us to not permit antisemitism,' says Bas

The head of Germany's parliament (Bundestag), Barbel Bas, arrived in Israel on Wednesday to participate in events to mark national Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israel's parliament (Knesset) Speaker Mickey Levy greeted Bas in a special welcoming ceremony at the Knesset.

"The lessons of the Holocaust require us to not permit antisemitism," Bas said, according to The Jerusalem Post. "The responsibility of Germany has not ended. We stand beside Israel."

“I bow my head humbly at the inconceivable suffering of the victims of the crimes against humanity committed by the Germans,” she added, The Times of Israel reported.

Levy called her participation in the events, which will begin Wednesday evening, “a significant and important expression of the special connection that exists between the countries, for the historical responsibility that Germany took for the war crimes, and Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security.”

This is the first time a senior German official has participated in a Holocaust memorial event in the Knesset.

Earlier Wednesday, Bas visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem.

The highlight of her visit is expected to take place on Thursday at the national ceremony titled "Behind Every Person There Is a Name," during which the names of the victims of the Holocaust are read out in the Knesset.