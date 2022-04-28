German Bundestag president lights candle for Holocaust victim

'I humbly lower my head in shame before the victims of the Holocaust'

President of Germany's federal parliament (Bundestag), Bärbel Bas, on Thursday lit a memorial candle at Israel's parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem in memory of a Holocaust victim.

Bas arrived in the Jewish state on Wednesday to participate in the country's Holocaust Remembrance Day activities, which began on Wednesday night with a ceremony at Yad Vashem.

She lit the candle in memory of Irma Nathan, a woman from her hometown of Duisburg who was murdered in the Holocaust.

"I humbly lower my head in shame before the victims of the Holocaust," Bas said at the ceremony.

"We cannot forget and we will not forget. Our historic guilt brings with it obligations. We must fight with determination against antisemitism in all its forms and keep alive the memory and pass it to the younger generations."

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy greeted Bas in a special welcoming ceremony on Wednesday, marking the first time a senior German official participated in a Holocaust memorial event in the Knesset.

Earlier Wednesday, Bas visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem.

In January, Levy delivered an emotional address to the German parliament in Berlin for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

He told his German counterparts gathered at the Reichstag building that the memory of the Holocaust must be preserved.